The Saskatchewan Roughriders have traded quarterback Zach Collaros to the Toronto Argonauts.

According to Riders General Manager Jeremey O’Day, the Argonauts contacted the Riders to ask if Collaros was available for trade.

“Zach has reported that he doesn’t have any more symptoms of the concussion,” O’Day told reports on Wednesday.

#Riders GM Jeremy O’Day said Toronto reached out to him last week about #Collaros. The QB expressed over the last few days he felt good. O’Day didn’t divulge how much salary space the trade frees up, but said there was a clause built into Collaros contract re: his health. #cfl pic.twitter.com/WQaGE7ZeXB — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) July 31, 2019

The GM said a number of factors played into the decision to trade Collaros, but that the move seemed to be the best choice for the organization.

The Riders will receive a conditional fourth round pick in the 2020 CFL draft in exchange for Collaros.

O’Day said its a 4th round pick but there “are escalators built into the trade, if Collaros plays a certain amount of plays/games”. Could be upgraded to 2nd round pick. — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) July 31, 2019

Collaros joined the team in January of 2018.

He played 14 games for the Riders in 2018. He was knocked out of the Riders' season opener in Hamilton by a hit to the head by Simoni Lawrence. He was placed on the six-game injured list shortly after the hit.

Collaros was eligible to return to practice this week but wasn’t on the field for the Riders on Monday.