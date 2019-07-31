Riders trade QB Zach Collaros to Toronto Argonauts
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Zach Collaros attempts a pass against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during first half CFL pre-season action at Mosaic Stadium in Regina on Thursday, June 6, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor
Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019 10:33AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, July 31, 2019 12:31PM CST
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have traded quarterback Zach Collaros to the Toronto Argonauts.
According to Riders General Manager Jeremey O’Day, the Argonauts contacted the Riders to ask if Collaros was available for trade.
“Zach has reported that he doesn’t have any more symptoms of the concussion,” O’Day told reports on Wednesday.
The GM said a number of factors played into the decision to trade Collaros, but that the move seemed to be the best choice for the organization.
The Riders will receive a conditional fourth round pick in the 2020 CFL draft in exchange for Collaros.
Collaros joined the team in January of 2018.
He played 14 games for the Riders in 2018. He was knocked out of the Riders' season opener in Hamilton by a hit to the head by Simoni Lawrence. He was placed on the six-game injured list shortly after the hit.
Collaros was eligible to return to practice this week but wasn’t on the field for the Riders on Monday.