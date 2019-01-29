

CTV Regina





Ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft are one step closer to driving into the Queen City.

On Monday night, city council approved ridesharing regulations and a new bylaw is being drawn up for final approval.

Eighteen delegations presented to council on Monday night. Many supported ridesharing, but others shared concerns over safety.

The province approved its ridesharing legislation in December. Municipalities are responsible for licensing drivers and companies.

Several amendments were defeated in the council meeting, including a camera requirement in ridesharing vehicles.

Cab companies want to maintain a level playing field once ridesharing companies are operating in Regina. Mayor Michael Fougere said he will work with cab companies to make sure the market remains competitive.

A report will be prepared one year after ridesharing comes to Regina to look at how the service is working.

Fougere expects the bylaw to be in place in early March. Uber says it will take about a month to then bring its service to the city.