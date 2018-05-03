

CTV Regina





Commuters who use Ross Avenue may need to find a different route on Friday morning.

Ross Avenue will be closed between Winnipeg Street and McDonald Street on Friday and Sunday for maintenance of the railroad crossing.

On Friday, the area will be closed between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. On Sunday, it will be closed for most of the day.

Drivers are reminded to slow down in construction zones in the city.