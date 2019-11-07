Roughriders punter shares special dance with baseball mascot
Published Thursday, November 7, 2019 11:03AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, November 7, 2019 11:46AM CST
REGINA -- Saskatchewan Roughriders punter Jon Ryan shared a dance with someone special on Thursday.
Portland Pickles Mascot, Dillon, showed up in the Queen City to show his support for the newly minted CFL west all-star, and the team's playoff run.
Ryan owns the minor league baseball team.
His wife, Sarah Colonna, also makes an appearance in the video.