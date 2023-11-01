Royal Sask. Museum kicks off 'Dino-Vember'

Premier Scott Moe got his hands dirty on Wednesday digging for dinosaur bones at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM).

Students from the nearby Crescents Elementary School were on hand to help officially launch “Dino-Vember.”

The RSM will be featuring special events all month long, focusing on the prehistoric beasts.

Saskatchewan has a rich fossil history, showing that dinosaurs of all types and sizes lived here long ago.

The RSM is open daily, and free of charge to the public. The museum is also home to Scotty, the world’s largest tyrannosaurus rex. Scotty’s fossilized bones were discovered about 30 years ago in the southwest part of the province.

“Great for the kids to have the opportunity to learn right here at home. But I think even equally just as large an opportunity for all of us in Canada and around the world to really study what was here before man,” Moe said.

Brie Hnetka, executive director with the RSM said it was exciting to see the group of kids there.

“We see this every day. I get to come out of my office every day, walk down the stairs, as these kids come and see this huge skeleton of Scotty and their eyes are literally in awe,” she said. “Every day I get to see that, and it is magical.”

The public kick-off to Dino-Vember is this Saturday at 1 p.m. Throughout the month of November, special hands-on dinosaur events will take place every Saturday and Sunday starting at 1:30 p.m.