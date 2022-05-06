RPS investigations lead to 20 charges for Regina man

A man is facing 20 criminal charges after the Regina Police Service (RPS) carried out multiple investigations.

The Property Crimes Unit arrested a man from a stolen vehicle without incident on April 29 which had allegedly been used in a break and enter on April 24, according to a release from RPS.

Police found a loaded gun in the vehicle as well as fentanyl and methamphetamine on the 34-year-old suspect.

The man was charged with storage of a firearm contrary to regulations, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, five counts of possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, three counts of failure to comply with a condition of release order, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, three counts of breach of probation, operation of a conveyance while prohibited, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and two counts of breaking, entering and committing theft.

He made his first court appearance in Provincial Court on Monday, May 2.