'Run for the Cure' in Regina aims to end stigma surrounding breast cancer

The 31st annual Canadian Cancer Society Run for the Cure took place at Douglas Park on Oct. 2nd for the first time in two years. (Luke Simard/CTV News) The 31st annual Canadian Cancer Society Run for the Cure took place at Douglas Park on Oct. 2nd for the first time in two years. (Luke Simard/CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

King Charles III decides not to attend climate summit

King Charles III has decided not to attend the international climate change summit in Egypt next month, fuelling speculation that the new monarch will have to rein in his environmental activism now that he has ascended the throne.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener