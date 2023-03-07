Rural community rallies to save group home for individuals living with intellectual disabilities

CUPE held a rally at Mackenzie Society Ventures on Monday. (Brady Lang / CTV News) CUPE held a rally at Mackenzie Society Ventures on Monday. (Brady Lang / CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: Finally and inevitably, Trudeau waved the white flag

After weeks of refusing to look further into foreign election interference, Justin Trudeau surrendered to intense pressure and appointed a 'special rapporteur' to review China's actions. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this 'startling change of heart' suggests the PMO is in panic mode and reflects badly on the prime minister's decision making.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener