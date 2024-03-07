Sandra Masters announces intention to run for second term as Regina's mayor

Mayor Sandra Masters has revealed she will be seeking a second term as the head of Regina’s municipal government.

“I would love if the City of Regina would allow me the privilege,” she told CTV News. “It’s my intention to run … we have a lot of work to do.”

Masters was asked about the topic during a question and answer session at Regina’s annual State of the City Address on Thursday.

She did not immediately offer a clear answer while on stage. However, when asked directly following the session if she would seek a second term, Masters confirmed she intends to.

“I still believe what I believed when I ran four years. As I said I wish things happened faster. I believe in investing in infrastructure, I believe in affordability. I believe in safer streets and that we need safety for people. I believe in inclusiveness and making sure everyone who’s coming here feels welcomed,” she said in her remarks.

“And I really believe in the people of Regina.”

Regina’s next municipal election is slated to be held on Nov. 13, 2024.

Masters was originally elected as the city’s first female mayor in the 2020 municipal election – replacing incumbent Michael Fougere, who had served in the position since 2012.

--This is breaking news update. More details to come…