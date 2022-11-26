Santa Claus Parade coming to Regina this weekend
The City of Regina will be holding their 36th annual Santa Claus Parade on Sunday, Nov. 27 beginning at 12 p.m.
The parade will begin at Wheaton Kia and will go along 2nd Avenue North and Albert Street. It will continue along Albert Street until 7th Avenue North where Santa will be dropped off at the Northgate Mall parking lot.
Canada Post will have mailboxes along the route so organizers are reminding children to bring their letters for Santa so they can be delivered to the North Pole.
Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Albert Street from 2nd Avenue North to 7th Avenue North will be closed to traffic. The Northgate Mall entrance will also be restricted during that time.
The parade was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic but returned in 2021.
(Source: Regina Santa Claus Parade Facebook page)
