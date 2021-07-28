REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan announced plans for roughly 600 new long-term care beds in Regina.

Residents with dementia, mental health and behavioural needs will benefit from the almost 250 new specialized beds, in addition to 350 standard long-term care beds.

"We are looking forward to beginning the detailed planning phase for these important long-term care spaces," Minister of SaskBuilds and Procurement Jim Reiter said

The Ministry of Health, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and the Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement are working together to design the specialized facility.