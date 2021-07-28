Advertisement
Sask. adds 600 long-term care beds in Regina
Published Wednesday, July 28, 2021 9:39AM CST
The dome of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building is seen in this file image. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)
Share:
REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan announced plans for roughly 600 new long-term care beds in Regina.
Residents with dementia, mental health and behavioural needs will benefit from the almost 250 new specialized beds, in addition to 350 standard long-term care beds.
"We are looking forward to beginning the detailed planning phase for these important long-term care spaces," Minister of SaskBuilds and Procurement Jim Reiter said
The Ministry of Health, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and the Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement are working together to design the specialized facility.