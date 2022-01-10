Sask. adds over 3,000 COVID-19 cases over the past three days

A total of 3,110 COVID-19 cases have been added to Saskatchewan’s case total over the last three days, pushing the active case count to another all-time high of 7,750.

On Saturday the province reported 940 new cases, followed by 1,101 on Sunday and 1,069 on Monday.

The province did not provide case updates over the weekend due to scheduled maintenance on the website.

As of Monday the seven day average has risen to 871, up from 494 a week ago.

There have been 3,673 cases of the Omicron variant identified in the province, including 2,245 probable and 1,428 confirmed.

The Regina zone has 1,451 confirmed or probable cases of the Omicron variant, the most out of any region in Saskatchewan.

A total of 119 people are currently in hospital due to COVID-19, with 11 of them in ICU.

The Regina zone reported the majority of the new cases on Monday, with 343, followed by Saskatoon with 268.

Healthcare workers have administered another 2,089 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. A total of 868,635 people have now been fully vaccinated in Saskatchewan.