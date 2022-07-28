Sask. arranges second flight to bring displaced Ukrainians to Regina

The same aircraft that brought displaced Ukrainians to Regina earlier this month is about to make a return flight carrying more people fleeing the Russian invasion. Saskatchewan has arranged another flight that is expected to leave Warsaw around Aug. 10.

The large Boeing 787 will land in Calgary where passengers will be transferred to smaller jets for the final leg of the journey to Regina since Saskatchewan airports aren’t equipped to handle international flights of this size.

“For the last event that we had here with the 230 displaced Ukrainians, it was an extraordinary effort of ensuring we could bring the right equipment and team members from other airports to help support the flight,” said James Bogusz, CEO of the Regina Airport Authority.

The aircraft owner, Enrique Pineyro, will again cover the cost of the flight from Warsaw to Calgary. The Saskatchewan government will cover the Calgary to Regina portion of the journey.

The 230 displaced Ukrainians who arrived earlier are now settling into their new home. In fact, that group was expected to grow by one this week.

“We have one family in the hospital right now and they are going to have the first displaced baby in Regina so we are pretty excited. This is going to be a brand new baby, a brand new addition to our community,” said Olena Shyian, who is helping with displaced Ukrainians.

It’s estimated that about 4 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began. Most are still in countries like Poland.

The provincial government said there will be many more flights to come.