Advertisement
Sask. closing COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinics and appointment system
Published Sunday, August 8, 2021 10:33AM CST
Share:
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority’s COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinics and appointment-based system are closed as of Sunday as the province shifts its vaccination strategy to outreach.
COVID-19 shots will still be available across the province at walk-in and pop-up clinics, and by appointment at participating pharmacies.
The SHA said appointments booked online will still be available in small centres that don’t have access to a pharmacy.
The SHA’s 1-833-SASKVAX phone line has been closed; calls to the number will now be directed to HealthLine 811.
As of Saturday, health-care workers across the province have given 1,430,018 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since the start of the vaccination campaign.
RELATED IMAGES