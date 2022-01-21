Sask. could hit record high COVID-19 hospitalizations in February: government modelling

Saskatchewan could more than double its record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in February, according to government modelling that was leaked online earlier this week.

Modelling is not a prediction, but projections of what could happen in different scenarios based on different assumptions.

This modelling lays out five scenarios that factor in the doubling rate for the virus, Omicron’s severity compared to Delta’s, reductions in population mixing and the length of hospital stays.

In the first and worst-case scenario, COVID-19 hospitalizations will reach more than 1500 in the second half of February. This does not include patients in the ICU. This scenario factors in a doubling time of 6.1 days, assumes Omicron is 60 per cent less severe than Delta, hospital stays are 25 per cent shorter compared to Delta, and “moderate” mixing takes place.

The second scenario projects hospitalizations peak in mid-February, with around 1,400 patients. This is based on the assumption Omicron doubles every 4.6 days, the severity is reduced from the first scenario for some age groups and hospital stays are 33 per cent shorter compared to Delta. This scenario factors in current population mixing.

If mixing is reduced by 67 per cent for four weeks starting Jan. 19, the next scenario shows hospitalizations peaking around 1,125 at the start of February.

In the best-case scenario, COVID-19 hospitalizations peak at the beginning of February, with roughly 625 in hospital. This scenario assumes Omicron doubles every 4.7 days, the severity of the virus is reduced from the first scenario, patients’ hospital stays last one-third as long as they did for Delta, and there is 67 per cent reduction in population mixing starting Jan. 19.

Data courtesy Government of Saskatchewan.

If there is not a reduction in population mixing, the scenario shows hospitalization numbers could peak in mid-February with more than 750 patients.

Saskatchewan’s current record number of hospitalizations is 356, which was set on Oct. 6 during the fourth wave.

As of Thursday, 215 people were in hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 192 are in-patients and 23 are in the ICU.

According to the health authority, 90 in-patients are hospitalized due to a COVID-related illness, while the rest have COVID but are hospitalized for other reasons. Fifteen people in the ICU are being treated for COVID-related illnesses.

The province uses modelling as one tool to guide its COVID-19 response. However, in a statement, Premier Scott Moe said officials are placing a greater emphasis on “closely tracking actual real-time data” from across the country.

“The government recognizes that hospitalizations are rising and will continue to rise for some period of time,” Moe said in the statement.

“However, we see no clear evidence that lockdown measures have reduced hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths in other provinces and as a result, there is no reason to impose harmful new restrictions in Saskatchewan.”

More details to come…