Sask. dad says his 11-month-old daughter's physiotherapy treatment has been 'cancelled indefinitely'

Graham Dickson holds his daughter Helen. Doctors suspect Helen could have cerebral palsy. (Courtesy: Graham Dickson) Graham Dickson holds his daughter Helen. Doctors suspect Helen could have cerebral palsy. (Courtesy: Graham Dickson)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Public health agency head who was admonished by MPs leaving: PM

There's a new boss coming in to the Public Health Agency of Canada, as Iain Stewart—the president who was admonished by MPs in June—is out after one year in the job. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked Stewart for his 'leadership in successfully implementing the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.'

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener