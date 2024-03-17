Sask. driver faces over $1,000 in fines after multiple offences

A Saskatchewan driver is facing $1,383 in fines after multiple offences.

According to a tweet from Cst. Mike (Hawkeye) Seel, a driver was caught doing 108 kilometres per hour (km/hr) in a 50 km/hr zone.

The driver also did not have his licence and the vehicle had some other issues, according to the post.

In addition to the fines, the vehicle will be impounded for seven days.