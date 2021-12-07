Sask. expands booster shot eligibility

Saskatchewan has expanded the eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots.

Those 50 years old and older, those over 18 in the far north and on First Nations, health care workers, and those born in or before 2009 with underlying health conditions that make them clinically extremely vulnerable including those with diabetes are now eligible.

Individuals must have had their second does more than five months ago.

The province said its target is to make booster shots available to Saskatchewan adults by early 2022.