REGINA -- Anyone in Saskatchewan can soon request a test for COVID-19 should they want one.

The government said Monday that starting tomorrow, testing will be available to anyone who requests it, regardless of people's symptoms. A refferal can be made by contacting HealthLine at 811.

As well, residents can expect more health services to resume as the province continues its re-opening plan.

The province said that enhanced mental health and addictions support will resume. This includes the opening of social detox and inpatient treatment.

As well, additional chronic disease management programs that deal with wellness and stroke prevention will resume, and so will specialized services for people with developmental disabilities.

The province said 544 health services have re-started since the middle of May.

As well, doctors are doing more surgeries now. The province recently announced it’s allowing urgent, emergent and some elective procedures to go forward.

The government said the next phase will allow for more surgeries to occur. It will increase volumes between 75 per cent and 85 per cent.

The government said medical imaging capacity has also increased to 90 per cent of pre-COVID-19 levels.

As well, doctors continue to offer virtual appointments. The province said more than 175,000 appointments have been delivered virtually.