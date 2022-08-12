Sask. feeling effects of countrywide veterinarian shortage
Saskatchewan is facing a veterinarian and veterinary technician shortage along with the rest of the country.
Statistics from the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA) show 30 per cent of vets and 50 per cent of vet techs are in the advanced stages of burnout.
“We’re feeling it urban areas like here in Regina, but we’re especially feeling it in more rural areas and in large and food animal practice,” said Dr. Katelyn McIntyre, president of the Saskatchewan Veterinary Medical Association (SVMA).
“We’re seeing a record number of job postings. Postings that have gone unfilled for months if not years.”
The shortage could mean longer wait times for patients or clinics could be forced to turn new clients away, McIntyre said.
The workforce is losing veterinarians to retirement and mental health reasons, while other vets are choosing to work only part-time, she said, adding it is a balancing act with trying to train, recruit and certify new employees or foreign-trained veterinarians.
“As an association, we’re working really hard to come up with solutions to a complex problem,” McIntyre said.
Solutions could include increasing training spaces, easing the process for foreign-trained applicants and offering telemedicine services to patients.
For the time being, McIntyre encourages pet and livestock owners to develop a good relationship with their veterinarian, be patient and prepare for booking appointments in advance.
In a statement, Advanced Education Minister Gordon Wyant said the government recognizes the demand for vets and vet techs across the province.
He said the province has taken steps to close the gap, including an increase in funding for the Western College to provide 20 seats to Saskatchewan residents and the implementation of the remote veterinary technology program at Saskatchewan Polytechnic.
“Starting in fall 2022, three of the 20 veterinary seats at the Western College of Veterinary Medicine will be targeted to students with a demonstrated likelihood of working in large animal and/or rural mixed animal practices,” his statement read.
The Ministries of Advanced Education and Agriculture continue to work with the college and stakeholders to explore other solutions, he added.
CATTLE PRODUCERS FEELING THE IMPACT
The Saskatchewan Cattlemen’s Association (SCA) is raising concerns about the impacts vet shortages are having on local livestock producers.
Arnold Balicki, SCA chairman and cattle farmer near Shellbrook, Sask., said accessing animal care has been difficult since his local clinic in Prince Albert discontinued after-hours service and weekend calls earlier this year.
While producers understand the staffing shortages and burnout concerns, Balicki said farmers are being forced to make tough decisions, especially during calving season when emergencies can arise.
“If we have a C-section or a scouring calf, decisions have to be made whether we can take them to a clinic if they’ll accept us, or we may have to euthanize them on the farm,” he said.
“It’s not only an emotional thing because we love our animals, but it’s also a huge financial hit to us to do that to our animals.”
Balicki said the next closest vet clinic to him is two and a half hours away, adding distance between clinics is another barrier in rural Saskatchewan. He said if the shortages and burnout persist, there is concern that some veterinarians may switch to companion animals only, leaving livestock farmers with no where to go.
The SCA has been raising these concerns for about eight years, he said. The association is now pressuring the provincial government to do more in order to incentivize students to go into veterinary medicine. They are also calling on the government to increase seats at the Western College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Saskatchewan.
Balicki said the government should expand its loan forgiveness program that encourages veterinarians to work in large animal clinics.
“They are in constant need. It’s like your family doctor, you sure want them there when you need them,” Balicki said.
