Sask. First Nation celebrates construction of hospital on Indigenous land

KAMSACK, SASK -

Keeseekoose First Nation is celebrating a monumental first – a brand new, modern hospital to be built on reserve land.

Joined by members of Key, Cote and Keeseekoose – the First Nation’s leadership officially turned sod for the new $44 million project.

“[I’m] humbled to even be a part of such a historical moment for our communities and we have a great team,” said Keeseekoose Chief Lee Ketchemonia.

“It’s a way for us to showcase what were capable of doing for ourselves. This is a huge step for our communities.”

The new facility will be located just steps away from the former site of St. Philips Indian Residential School near Kamsack.

Chief Ketchemonia said the hope is for members who have negative memories of the space, they will now drive by and create positive memories for the future.

The hospital will be centralized for all three nations in the area, and is expected to open within the next 15-18 months.

A unique aspect of the plan is the facility will not be led by the health authority.

Instead the bands will operate it in an Indigenous way which will include both traditional and western medicine.

“We'll be taking a lot of stress to them because the services that they provide aren't up to standard that we would like to have and there’s a lot of traditional and western methods that are going to be beneficial for our communities,” said Chair of Saulteaux Pelly Alliance Health Authority — and Chief of the neighbouring Cote First Nation — Chief George Cote.

The new multi purpose health facility is just the second modern hospital on Indigenous lands in Saskatchewan – the first being the All Nations Healing Hospital in Fort Qu'Appelle.

This new build also comes with quite the compliment for the three nations within the area.

With a new rink nearly built on Cote, along with a new detox program for the community, the future seems bright for those on reserve and within the area.