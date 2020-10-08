REGINA -- Flu clinics will begin in Saskatchewan on Oct. 19, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Anyone over the age of six months is encouraged by the SHA to get a flu vaccine, which is available at clinics throughout the province, some physicians and nurse practitioners offices and local pharmacies.

“Getting vaccinated is especially important for people at high-risk of influenza complications (pregnant women, young children, elderly, persons with underlying health conditions, immune-compromised) and their caregivers,” the SHA said.

BEFORE YOU GO

The SHA wants to remind residents to come to their appointment prepared with their Saskatchewan Health Card, and to be prepared to wait 15 minutes following the immunization.

For copies of the consent form for unaccompanied minors and adults with cognitive disabilities, click here.

Click here to find a clinic near you.