Sask. funding up to 60 new emergency shelter spaces in Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert

The Government of Saskatchewan announced $1.7 million in additional funding for 2022-23 to increase the number of emergency shelters in the province.

The Ministry of Social Services is set to provide $800,000 to community partners to support seasonal cost pressures as well as $900,000 to increase emergency shelter capacity by up to 60 spaces this winter in Prince Albert, Saskatoon and Regina.

The additional funding is said to increase emergency shelter spaces by up to 15 per cent province wide.

"Our government continues to work hand in hand with community partners to address the complex issue of homelessness," Minister of Social Services Gene Makowsky said in a news release.

