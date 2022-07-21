Sask. government adds $20M to education budget
The Government of Saskatchewan is contributing an additional $20 million to school divisions across the province to help with the rising cost of fuel and insurance for the 2022-23 school year.
In a press release, the province said the additional funding should prevent the cost of inflation from diverting resources away from the classroom.
"Now that school board budgets have been submitted, we have weighed the impact of fuel and insurance costs on their operations and are in a position to provide further assistance to divisions," Dustin Duncan, the minister of education, said in the release.
With this investment, in addition to the province's original education budget, school funding exceeds $2 billion for the first time in Saskatchewan's history.
The province also previously announced a $7 million fund that will allow divisions to hire up to 200 new educational assistants for the 2022-23 year.
More to come...
