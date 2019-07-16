The Government of Saskatchewan is asking the federal government to expedite the appointment of a new provincial lieutenant governor, after the passing of the 22nd Lieutenant Governor W. Thomas Molloy, on July 2, 2019.

“The Lieutenant Governor’s position becomes vacant upon the death of the incumbent. There is no provision for an Acting Lieutenant Governor, or Administrator, which normally occurs when a Lieutenant Governor is ill or out of the province,” said the province in a statement.

In addition to ceremonial duties, the lieutenant governor has a number of constitutional powers that make our government function. Without the head of state, the government cannot pass executive orders.

The province said it has been in communication with the federal government about an upcoming appointment, as provincial lieutenant governors are appointed by the governor general, on the recommendation of the Prime Minister.