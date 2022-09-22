Sask. harvest now 73% complete: crop report

Harvest is now 73 per cent complete, up from 64 per cent last week and ahead of the five year average of 68 per cent for the same time period, according to the latest Saskatchewan crop report.

The southwest region leads the way with 96 per cent of the 2022 crop in the bin, followed by west-central Sask. at 89 per cent and the southeast at 65 per cent, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

“Precipitation was generally welcomed after several weeks of dry weather. Concerns about field and equipment fires have eased and there is hope that the rain will be enough in some areas to allow pastures a little regrowth,” a release said.

The Pelly area received 44 millimetres (mm) of rainfall this past week, the Melfort and Moosomin areas saw about 30mm, while the Lipton area saw 13 mm, the Rosetown area saw nine mm and the Vanguard area received about four mm.

Recent rain is likely to cause bleaching to standing or swathed cereal crops, which may result in some minor downgrading, the report said.

Crop damage this past week was predominately due to wind, waterfowl, wildlife and a lack of moisture.

There were also several reports of frost but damage is not severe due to the advanced stage of crops.

The full crop report can be read here.