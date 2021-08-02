REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning the public about a possible exposure to COVID-19 last week in Swift Current.

Anyone who attended the Swift Current Rodeo and Cabaret at Kinetic Exhibition Park on July 23, and the Railway North Social House at 508 Cheadle St. W., on July 24 may have been exposed to the virus, according to a news release from the SHA.

All individuals who were in attendance during these times are asked to get tested for COVID-19, the SHA said.

For people who have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and the second dose was received on or before July 9, they should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 until August 6, the SHA said.