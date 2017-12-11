

CTV Regina





If you’re a Saskatchewan resident, you should check your health care card – it may expire at the end of the month.

Most eHealth Saskatchewan cards are set to expire on Dec. 31, 2017.

Health card renewal packages have been sent to all residents with provincial health coverage. The packages include updated stickers that renew health card for three more years, until Dec. 31, 2020.

Residents who have not received their updated sticker should call eHealth at 1-800-667-7551, email change@eHealthSask.ca or visit eHealth’s office at 2130 11th Avenue in Regina to get their updated sticker.

Anyone with an expired health card could be billed for medical services.