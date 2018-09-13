

CTV Regina





The province is reminding parents to keep their children’s vaccinations up-to-date.

Childhood immunizations are provided free of charge for babies and children in Saskatchewan to protect them against contagious and potentially deadly diseases like whooping cough, measles and mumps.

“It’s important to have your children vaccinated on time and on schedule to ensure full protection, especially in schools or other settings where they are most exposed,” Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said in a written release. “Recent measles outbreaks in Europe and other countries are also a reminder that infectious diseases can spread quickly, through travel and coming into contact with unimmunized or under-immunized individuals.”

Information about immunization programs in Saskatchewan is available online, or by calling a public health officer or HealthLine 811.