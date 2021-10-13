Sask. in talks with Ontario about potential ICU transfers: SPSA

REGINA -

Saskatchewan is in talks with the Government of Ontario over the potential need to send intensive care patients to other provinces, according to a COVID-19 briefing from the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).

The province has not yet reached the threshold for transferring patients to other health authorities.

As of Tuesday, the province is only a few ICU patients away from having to activate triage protocol - which means doctors in the province would have to decide who can and cannot be admitted to ICU for care.

Saskatchewan Health Authority data shows there were 114 people in ICUs across the province - 79 of those patients had COVID-19. The province was just two patients away from having to activate its "red zone," which is triggered when there are 116 people in intensive care.

The province has not yet asked the federal government for help.

MILLIONS OF RAPID TESTS ARRIVE

Nearly 2 million rapid antigen tests have arrived in the province, with 1 million of those going toward the province’s Test to Protect program.

The program will supply rapid tests to schools, long-term care homes, medical centres, correctional centres and shelters.

The rest of the kits will be available to the general public through places like SHA testing centres

The kits are for asymptomatic people. Those with symptoms are asked to use SHA testing sites.

Isolation centres in Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert are also re-opening for those who cannot or will not self-isolate.

With files from the Canadian Press.