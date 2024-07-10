Sask. landmark recognized on speciality Nutella jars

REGINA
    Promising to bring the beauty of Canada right to the breakfast table – Nutella’s newest promotional campaign has highlighted one of Saskatchewan’s most memorable sights.

    Castle Butte is one of 13 stunning landscapes featured on limited edition jars of the chocolate hazelnut spread.

    Situated in the Big Muddy Badlands near the community of Big Beaver – the ice age relic made from sandstone and clay rises approximately 200 feet off the valley floor.

    Offering a 360 degree view of the scenery surrounding it, Castle Butte also contains the Sam Kelly Outlaw Caves and the Buffalo Effigy.

    Each of the 13 different jars also include a unique, provincially inspired recipe. Saskatchewan’s being Saskatoon Berry Turnovers.

    The limited time effort is similar to another promotional campaign – which featured roadside attractions on Kit Kat chocolate bars.

    Montmartre, Sask. was included in the 2023 campaign from Nestlé. Bars featuring the town’s signature attraction – a 1/38 scale model of the Eiffel Tower – were sold across Canada.

