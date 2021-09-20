REGINA -- Saskatchewan has updated individual COVID-19 vaccination records to include a QR code, giving residents an easier way to verify their vaccine status.

The government announced anyone with a MySaskHealthRecord account is now able to view the new vaccination record.

The vaccination record includes the person’s name, type of vaccine administered, date, country of issuance and a lot number.

"This is the next, improved, version of Saskatchewan's COVID-19 vaccination record," Health Minister Paul Merriman said.

"It has been something that travelers, businesses and organizations have been asking for. With the announcement last week of stronger measures being introduced to help curb the transmission of COVID-19, I encourage anyone eligible for vaccination in Saskatchewan to get their vaccines, and to get their COVID-19 vaccine certificate from MySaskHealthRecord.

The government said wallet cards showing vaccines administered will also be considered acceptable proof of vaccination.

The QR codes can be scanned by the SK Vax Verifier app. The app will show a green indicator to verify if a person if fully vaccinated and a red indicator to show they are not. The province said information is secures and is not viewed, saved, or retained in the scanning process.

By the end of September, the Government of Saskatchewan will launch the Saskatchewan Vaccine Wallet App on the Google Play or Apple App stores, which will allow residents to download their vaccine record and have it easily accessible on their phone.

The province said this new format supports proof of vaccination at border entry if travelling internationally. It is also aligned with the federal government’s efforts towards a national solution.

Last week, the premier announced that a proof-of-vaccination policy would be implemented starting Oct. 1.