Saskatchewan politicians and the culinary community are mourning the passing of the Saskatchewan legislature’s executive chef Trent Brears.

Brears was recently diagnosed with mesothelioma, an aggressive form of cancer. He passed away on Tuesday night.

He worked at the legislative building for 20 years and represented Saskatchewan at the Culinary Olympics in 2000. He took home three medals — two silver and one bronze.

Brears was 50 years old.