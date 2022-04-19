Sask. Liberal leader calls for direct vote over handling of COVID-19

The Saskatchewan Liberal party leader, Jeff Walters, has called on the public for signatures, to put forward a petition to create an independent inquiry of the province’s handling of the pandemic.

“Most successful structures do have internal reviews. That’s how they do better, that’s how they can improve,” said Walters, in an announcement Tuesday evening.

“The Moe government has come right out and said, ‘We’re not going to do a review, no matter what.’ So it’s hard to think how we can improve going forward without having some type of review … to see what those issues are that we can improve on.”

What Walters is calling for is for a plebiscite to be created, which is a direct vote on a single issue in the province.

In order for a plebiscite to be called, the petition to create it must acquire signatures from 15 per cent of voters in the province.

If the petition gains the necessary signatures, then the plebiscite would go into effect.

A province wide vote would then determine if an independent inquiry would be formed to review the province’s response to the pandemic.

In his speech, Walters asked the public to step up.

“It is time to take the first step of this journey,” he said. “Go to accountabilitysk.ca and sign the petition to hold a plebiscite. And together we will make history.”