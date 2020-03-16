REGINA -- The province of Saskatchewan is expected to announce "further preventative measures" to combat the spread of COVID-19, Premier Scott Moe said on Sunday night.

The announcement is expected on Monday at 11:30 a.m. CTVNewsRegina.ca will carry the press conference live.

The Government of Saskatchewan is actively considering a number of further preventative measures to protect Saskatchewan people during the COVID-19 pandemic. We will be announcing further details tomorrow. #COVID19SK — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) March 16, 2020

As of Saturday evening, the province had one confirmed and five presumptive cases of COVID-19.

Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said the risk still remains low in the province, since the current cases are related to travel. The province's K-12 schools are expected to stay open, but the Universities of Regina and Saskatchewan have suspended classes and closed buildings. Students are expected to move to online classes for the remainder of the semester.

Shahab says anyone who has travelled outside of the country should self-isolate for 14 days upon their return to Saskatchewan. Anyone travelling outside of Saskatchewan should self-monitor for any symptoms for 14 days.

This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it becomes available.