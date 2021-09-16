REGINA -- Young people across Saskatchewan are now able to access inpatient addictions treatment at Dorie’s House in Swift Current.

According a press release from the provincial government, Dorie’s House now provides six inpatient treatment spaces for youth from across the province, along with four to six outpatient spaces for residents of Swift Current and the surrounding area and two spaces for crisis and emergency shelter.

The facility started providing outpatient services earlier this year through an agreement between the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Southwest Youth Emergency Shelter.

"It's vital that young people have access to addictions support, no matter where they live in the province," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Everett Hindley said in a release. "As a result, expanding these services to better meet their needs is a priority for our government.”

Funding for the program comes from an $800,000 investment in the 2019-20 provincial budget.