Sask. man faces 60 charges in child exploitation investigation, with crimes dating back to 2005
Warning: Some readers may find details in this story disturbing.
Saskatchewan RCMP have revealed that a historic sexual assault investigation has led to the discovery of alleged crimes against children dating back to 2005, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
Richard Dyke, 47, was taken into custody in November of 2023 following a report of alleged historical sexual assaults against three male youths under the age of 12.
Dyck has remained in custody since his arrest.
As part of the investigation, RCMP said a police search warrant was executed at a licensed home-based daycare in Assiniboia, Sask. which was operating out of Dyke’s residence.
Police said over the course of their efforts, RCMP and the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit seized a total of 24 terabytes of child sexual abuse material.
“The magnitude of this investigation has proven significant,” RCMP Chief Superintendent Ted Munro said. “Investigators have analyzed over one and a half million pieces of digital evidence.”
Since November, RCMP have identified 29 additional victims – all youth between the ages of 18 months and 17 years of age. The majority of victims were male.
The alleged offences occurred as far back as 2005 and continued until November of 2020, according to RCMP.
Dyke faces a total of 60 charges including 14 counts of sexual assault, 14 counts of sexual interference, nine counts of voyeurism and 23 counts of making child pornography.
--More details to come…
