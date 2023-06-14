Sask. NDP selects candidate for Regina Walsh Acres, rounding out 2023 by-election roster

The Saskatchewan NDP has selected Jared Clarke as their candidate for the upcoming election in Regina Walsh Acres, rounding out the party’s selection for this year’s by-elections.

“The time is now to listen to educators and parents about the state of our schools. Saskatchewan was once a nation-leader in education, health care, and the economy, and together we can do that again,” Clark said in a news release following his nomination.

Clarke works as a teacher in the Regina Public School system and as a biologist volunteering in the community, according to the Sask. NDP.

He’s also served as a Friends of Wascana March board member and as a field trip coordinator for Nature Regina.

Clarke will face former NHLer and Regina Pats alumni Nevin Markwart, who will be representing the Sask. Party.

Regina Walsh Acres is one of three upcoming by-elections in the Regina area, prompted by the departure of three Sask. Party MLAs in recent months.

Each by-election has a different deadline for when it has to be called.

Regina Coronation Park’s deadline remains Aug. 10, while Lumsden Morse and Regina Walsh Acres land on Sept. 10 and Sept. 28 respectively.

Provincial regulations mandate a by-election must be called within six months of the legislative seat being vacated.