Summer in Saskatchewan could see three by-elections called for Regina and area

Residents in the Regina area will have be prepared for three by-elections that may be called anytime before the end of summer.

Regina Coronation Park, Lumsden-Morse and Regina Walsh Acres are three Sask. Party controlled constituencies that are currently vacant.

Mark Docherty, the former MLA in Coronation Park, announced his resignation in early February.

In early March, MLA Lyle Stewart resigned his seat for Lumsden-Morse due to health concerns.

The third vacancy, in Regina Walsh Acres, was created following the tragic passing of MLA Derek Meyers on Mar. 29.

Both the Saskatchewan Party and Saskatchewan NDP have been working to prepare candidates for the trio of by-elections.

Noor Burki, who served as the Sask. NDP’s candidate in Coronation Park for the 2020 provincial election, will have a second shot at claiming the seat.

Burki serves as the owner of Wascana Driving School and works as a driving instructor in the Regina Public School system.

Riaz Ahmad will represent the Sask. Party for the riding. Ahmad immigrated to Saskatchewan in 2013 and currently works with his brother at their pest control company in Regina.

For Lumsden-Morse, the Saskatchewan NDP have chosen newcomer Kaitlyn Stadnyk.

According to the party, Stadnyk grew up in Lumsden, is active in her community and is currently pursuing a bachelors of Human Justice at the University of Regina.

Blaine Mcleod, a dairy farmer who’s worked near Caronport for 43 years, will represent the Sask. Party.

Mcleod currently serves as the Saskatchewan director of Dairy Farmers Canada.

In Regina Walsh Acres, the Sask. NDP have yet to choose their representative.

Two candidates, Ray Aldinger and Jared Clarke, are currently in the running for the nomination.

The nomination meeting is scheduled for June. 12 at 7 p.m.

The Sask. Party has chosen former NHLer Nevin Markwart as its candidate for Meyers' former riding.

Markwart grew up in Queen City, played for the Regina Parts before being drafted by the Boston Bruins where he played for nine years.

Markwart currently works as the chief information officer at FutureVault, a cloud based document management company based in Toronto.

The three upcoming by-elections all have different dates for when the election must be called.

Regina-Coronation Park: Aug. 10

Lumsden-Morse: Sept. 10

Regina Walsh-Acres: Sept. 28.

The Sask. Party currently holds 49 of the Legislature’s 61 seats, while the Sask. NDP have maintained 12.

The last by-election in the province did not end well for the Sask. NDP, as the party lost the riding of Athabasca, which it had held since 1999.