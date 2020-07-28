Advertisement
Sask. NHLer honouring Ochapowace roots with Cree jersey nameplate
Published Tuesday, July 28, 2020 4:29PM CST
Edmonton Oilers defenceman Ethan Bear's jersey will feature his name in Cree syllabics for an exhibition game against the Calgary Flames. (Edmonton Oilers/NHL.com)
REGINA -- Saskatchewan NHL player Ethan Bear will honour his First Nation’s heritage with a special jersey name plate.
The Edmonton Oilers defenceman, from Ochapowace Nation, will have his name in Cree syllabics on the back of his jersey for a Tuesday exhibition game against the Calgary Flames.
“I will be wearing it for all those Indigenous players who came before me and those Indigenous kids dreaming of play in the NHL,” Bear said, in a tweet from the Edmonton Oilers.
The puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. central time.