REGINA -- Saskatchewan NHL player Ethan Bear will honour his First Nation’s heritage with a special jersey name plate.

The Edmonton Oilers defenceman, from Ochapowace Nation, will have his name in Cree syllabics on the back of his jersey for a Tuesday exhibition game against the Calgary Flames.

#Oilers d-man Ethan Bear will honour his Indigenous heritage during tonight's #BattleOfAlberta exhibition game by displaying his jersey name bar in Cree syllabics.



| #LetsGoOilers https://t.co/7LAtHX6jOK — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 28, 2020

“I will be wearing it for all those Indigenous players who came before me and those Indigenous kids dreaming of play in the NHL,” Bear said, in a tweet from the Edmonton Oilers.

Bear honours his Cree roots with a special jersey tonight. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/6qlo0bmGDt — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 28, 2020

The puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. central time.