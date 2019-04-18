

CTV Regina





Saskatchewan’s Ombudsman and Public Interest Disclosure Commissioner reported a lower than expected number of complaints from public sector employees in 2018.

Mary McFadyen said that in her role as ombudsman, she received 3,124 complaints regarding provincial and municipal entities. By contrast she only received six complaints from public sector employees.

“It would be nice to think that these numbers are very low because there has been very little wrongdoing going on in the Saskatchewan government institutions,” McFadyen said. “But with thousands of employees across a broad system, we would expect to hear from more people.”

McFayden said she’s only received 77 inquiries, including complaints, from public employees since 2012.