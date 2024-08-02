Sask. police watchdog investigating after man dies following interaction with RCMP

The Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is investigating after a man in the town Ponteix, Sask. died following an interaction with RCMP.

According to an RCMP news release, around 6:30 Wednesday evening an officer was sent to assist emergency medical services who was dealing with a person in need of medical assistance.

RCMP said the man was taken into custody under the mental health services act so the officer could provide first aid, the man then went into medical distress and was handed over to EMS where he was later pronounced dead.

“The Saskatchewan RCMP will examine the circumstances surrounding the death of the adult male due to his interactions involving police. An autopsy will be conducted by the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service. As required by The Police Act, 1990, Saskatchewan RCMP notified the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) and SIRT is monitoring the notification,” the release said.

RCMP added the man’s family has been notified.

Ponteix, Sask. is about 280 kilometres southwest of Regina.