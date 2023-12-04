Sask. premier has 54% approval rating, survey shows

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has an approval rating of 54 per cent, according to a recent survey conducted by the Angus Reid Institute.

According to the survey, Moe’s approval rating is only behind newly-elected Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, who has an approval rating of 57 per cent.

Moe’s approval rating is up four percentage points from a similar survey conducted in September.

Since that time Moe’s Sask. Party government has vowed to end carbon tax collection on home heating starting Jan.1 and also passed a law that prohibits youth under 16 from using a different gender pronoun at school without parental consent.

According to the poll, 350 people in Saskatchewan were asked to give an opinion on Moe, of those 350, 25 per cent strongly approved of him and 19 per cent moderately approved. Thirty-four per cent however strongly disapproved of Moe.

(Angus Reid Institute)

Angus Reid Institute says the survey was conducted between Nov. 24 and Dec. 1 among a random sample of 3,749 Canadian adults who were members of the Angus Reid forum.

In Saskatchewan, the survey’s margin of error was +/- 5 per cent Angus Reid said.