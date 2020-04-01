REGINA -- Premier Scott Moe says he will donate his scheduled salary increase to charities in the province.

On April 1, MLAs and cabinet members in the province received a 1.7 per cent cost of living salary increase. That increase is “according to the compensation formula set out by the Legislative Assembly’s all party Board of Internal Economy,” Moe said in a news release.

“In light of the current pandemic crisis, I will be donating the entire sum of this increase to Saskatchewan charities, in addition to the amount that I regularly donate,” Moe said. “I am encouraging every MLA and cabinet minister to do the same.”

A list of salaries and allowances on the legislative assembly’s website shows all MLAs receive an annual indemnity of $100,068. Ministers, party leaders, house speakers and other positions receive additional allowances, the website shows.