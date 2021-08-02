REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s health minister has not tested positive for COVID-19, the premier clarified on Monday.

According to an email sent to local media, a story published by CBC News inaccurately reported that Paul Merriman had tested positive for COVID-19, since lifting all public health restrictions on July 11.

“CBC has been contacted & given ample opportunity to correct this falsehood but as of now, they have not done so,” Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe wrote on Facebook and Twitter.

CBC has been contacted & given ample opportunity to correct this falsehood but as of now, they have not done so. [2/2] — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) August 2, 2021

CBC News has since posted a correction on the article in question.

“An earlier version of this story stated Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman had tested positive for COVID-19 after that province lifted restrictions on July 11,” the correction reads. “This was incorrect; Merriman has not tested positive for COVID-19.”

The news article in question was published Monday morning by CBC Edmonton.