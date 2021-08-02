Advertisement
Sask. premier says health minister does not have COVID-19, despite media reports
REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s health minister has not tested positive for COVID-19, the premier clarified on Monday.
According to an email sent to local media, a story published by CBC News inaccurately reported that Paul Merriman had tested positive for COVID-19, since lifting all public health restrictions on July 11.
“CBC has been contacted & given ample opportunity to correct this falsehood but as of now, they have not done so,” Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe wrote on Facebook and Twitter.
CBC News has since posted a correction on the article in question.
“An earlier version of this story stated Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman had tested positive for COVID-19 after that province lifted restrictions on July 11,” the correction reads. “This was incorrect; Merriman has not tested positive for COVID-19.”
The news article in question was published Monday morning by CBC Edmonton.