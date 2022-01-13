Sask. Premier Scott Moe tests positive for COVID-19
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks at a press conference at the Legislative Building in Regina, Thursday, March 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test, according to his staff.
The premier is not symptomatic, according to a note sent to reporters on Thursday morning.
Close contacts have been notified. Moe appeared in person at Wednesday’s live COVID-19 update in Regina for more than an hour. He removed his mask while speaking and answering questions from reporters. All those in attendance at the press conference have been asked to self-monitor.
Moe will self-isolate for the required five days and work from home.
