

CTV Regina





Premier Scott Moe says Saskatchewan still plans to have all of its provincial pot bylaws in place by July 1, despite the prime minister’s announcement that it will become legal nationwide on Oct. 17.

Retailers say having a date in mind is welcome news, but getting ready for the legalization will still be challenging — even with the unexpected extension.

On June 1, the province announced the 51 retailers granted permits to sell cannabis. Applicants had 45 days to begin the permitting process.

Allen Kilback was one of the retailers approved to sell pot. He plans to open the doors for his store in the RM of Edenwold in the fall. But even though he’s been working on opening a legal pot store for a while, it still won’t be ready by Oct. 17.

“It couldn’t physically happen, even Oct. 17, we will not be open on that particular day,” he told CTV News. “It’s going to take us a little longer. The process we are going to go through in order to do our due diligence, it’s going to take about 17 weeks for that to happen.”

Regina police say they have been preparing for cannabis legalization by training officers and creating policies. But, there are some aspects of policing that couldn’t be finalized until the bill was passed.

Now that there is an official bill — police can smooth out some of the details.

Police are reminding the public that recreational marijuana use is still illegal.

“While it may feel like there is an interim period, the fact a date being set for the introduction of the new legislation around cannabis, it doesn’t negate the current legislation,” said Elizabeth Popowich with the Regina Police Service. “It’s important for people to understand and take to heart the fact that the current legislation is enforced until the new legislation is passed.”

Police say they will be working with the city and the province to prepare for marijuana legalization.

With files from CTV Regina's Joey Slattery