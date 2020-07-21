REGINA -- Saskatchewan RCMP is launching its first youth advisory committee, an initiative it says will help develop solutions to address the root causes of crime.

RCMP said in a news release Tuesday that the committee will include 100 youth members. They will help develop solutions and engage with RCMP.

The goal is to ensure they feel their voices are valued and that they are helping make change in their communities, RCMP said.

“In this first year, we are looking to engage with 100 youth by piloting nine detachment committees and 10 additional youth from communities across the province,” said Laili Yazdani, the community program officer, in the news release.

RCMP sent out a survey last year across the province, seeking advice from youth about issues of crime and RCMP interaction.

In the survey, 70 per cent of youth expressed interest in having positive interactions with RCMP.

The committee with include youth ages 12-17. They will work to address crime and victim issues, including drugs, bullying, alcohol, vaping and bad driving.

Members are expected to volunteer a minimum of six hours per month for one school year. They must participate in weekly meetings, a monthly virtual meeting and an annual camp with other youth and mentors.

Once complete, members will receive a volunteer certificate, which can be used for employment and post-secondary applications.

To request an application form, youth can email RCMP at RCMP.FCommunityServices-FServicescommunautaires.GRC@rcmp.gc.ca.