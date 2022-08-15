Sask. RCMP report 1 death, 2 injuries after Highway 1 crash near Qu'Appelle
A Regina woman has died following a two vehicle collision near the town of Qu’Appelle on Highway 1.
The collision occurred around 3 p.m. Sunday, according to a Saskatchewan RCMP news release.
Indian Head RCMP responded to a report of the crash. An intial investigation determined two SUVs collided in the westbound lanes of the TransCanada Highway.
A 50-year-old Regina woman was the driver of one of the vehicles. She was pronounced dead at the scene by responding EMS.
The driver and passenger of the second SUV, two adult women, were taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to the news release.
The westbound lanes of Highway 1 were closed by police during the initial investigation. They have since been reopened.
Indian Head RCMP continue their investigation into the crash with the help of a Saskatchewan RCMP collision reconstructionist.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Economists predict a 'mild recession,' but what would that look like in Canada?
With inflation on the rise and central banks poised to increase rates, CTVNews.ca speaks with experts on whether Canada will experience a recession, and if so, what it would look like.
Medical investigator rules Baldwin set shooting an accident
The fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin last year was an accident, according to a determination made by New Mexico's Office of the Medical Investigator following the completion of an autopsy and a review of law enforcement reports.
'We've been abandoned': Man dies in B.C. town waiting for health care near ambulance station
For the second time in less than a month, a resident of Ashcroft, B.C., died while waiting for health care after having a heart attack mere metres from a local ambulance station.
'I have to fight for myself': Quadriplegic man says N.S. government told him to live in a hospital
A diving accident at 14-years-old left Brian Parker paralyzed from the chest down. Now at age 49, he's without the person who was caring for him full-time until just last week, after his 68-year-old mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Minister asks Canadians not to fake travel plans to skip passport application lines
Minister of Families, Children and Social Development of Canada Karina Gould is discouraging people from making fake travel plans just to skip the line of those waiting for passports.
Canadian home sales fall for 5th month in a row, down 29 per cent from last July
Canada's average resale home price fell 4.5% from a year ago in July and was down 5.4% on the month as buyers continued to sit on the sidelines amid rising borrowing costs.
Wet'suwet'en pipeline protest blocks Vancouver traffic
A large rally planned in Vancouver to protest the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C. blocked traffic Monday morning.
Thousands of Afghans who helped Canada trapped in Afghanistan, struggling to leave
The federal government needs to do more to help thousands of Afghans who assisted Canadian Forces but remain trapped in Afghanistan a year after the Taliban seized Kabul, aid groups and opposition parties say.
New COVID-19 booster targeting Omicron, original variants approved in U.K.
British drug regulators have become the first in the world to authorize an updated version of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine that aims to protect against the original virus and the omicron variant.
Saskatoon
-
Missing Sask. mushroom picker found dead
The search for a 74-year-old woman lost in the forest northeast of Smeaton has come to a tragic end.
-
Saskatchewan tourism projects to receive $3.7M in funding from Feds
The federal minister of tourism is funding a variety of projects to attract visitors to Saskatchewan.
-
Missing 66-year-old found safe: Sask. RCMP
A 66-year-old woman who was reported missing from her campsite over the weekend has been found safely.
Winnipeg
-
Tornado warnings ended; severe thunderstorm warnings remain in southern Manitoba
The tornado warnings issued in parts of southern Manitoba Monday evening have ended, though severe thunderstorm warnings remain in place with reports of baseball-sized hail.
-
Bell MTS service restored in Manitoba
Customers with Bell MTS should now have their internet and TV services back.
-
Armed and barricaded situation lasted nearly 10 hours, three people charged: police
Three people have been arrested after police officers executed a search warrant, which resulted in an armed and barricaded situation that lasted almost 10 hours.
Calgary
-
Death of 63-year-old woman at Strathmore care home declared a homicide: RCMP
The death of a 63-year-old woman last Friday at a Strathmore care home was a homicide, said Strathmore RCMP in a release issued Monday.
-
Body of Calgary man recovered from B.C.'s Cultus Lake
An Alberta man drowned over the weekend at a popular lake in British Columbia, Mounties confirmed Monday.
-
Calgary-based refugees look back at Taliban takeover of Afghanistan
It’s been one year since the Taliban took over the Afghan capital of Kabul, seizing control from a government that was widely acknowledged around the world.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Edmonton river valley gondola project halted by city council
Edmonton City Council decided to halt the Prairie Sky Gondola project for the time being.
-
Driver charged in crash that killed 2 motorcyclists east of Edmonton
The 29-year-old was charged with two counts of impaired operation causing death, impaired driving and possession of an illegal substance.
-
RCMP searching for 14-year-old boy in pond northwest of Edmonton
The boy Mounties are searching for in a pond in Whitecourt, Alta., on Sunday has been identified as a 14-year-old from Edmonton. The teenager, Hassan Mohamed, was last seen in the pond area of Rotary Park Outdoor Waterpark around 3 p.m.
Toronto
-
Airbnb rentals almost as expensive as hotels bookings, new data finds
When Airbnb first launched 14 years ago, it changed the way many people book their vacations as they travel locally and around the world.
-
Famous musician touched by stranger's act of kindness while visiting Toronto
A famous frontman was the recipient of an act of kindness while trying to rent a bike in Toronto Monday.
-
Toronto boy with rare genetic disorder begins treatment after family raises US$3 million
A Toronto family’s heart-wrenching journey to find a cure for their son’s ultra-rare disease has reached a new milestone.
Ottawa
-
Two Kemptville, Ont. residents file judicial review of proposed jail
A proposed correctional facility in Kemptville, Ont. has some residents concerned about how it might change the look of their small town and they are taking steps to prevent it from happening.
-
Ford expanding 'strong mayor' powers to more cities
Addressing municipal leaders in Ottawa this morning, on the first full day of events at the Association of Municipalities of Ontario Conference, Premier Doug Ford said the 'strong mayor' powers he initially said would be granted to the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa will be expanded to other municipalities.
-
Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News
Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News. The network announced today that the Chief Anchor and Senior Editor is departing after more than 30 years with the company.
Vancouver
-
B.C. man accused in Williams Lake kidnapping, murder plot found not guilty
A B.C. man who was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and kidnapping in connection to an incident near Williams Lake in 2019 has been found not guilty on all counts.
-
Police shoot, kill man near Kamloops after alleged abduction of woman and child
A man was shot and killed by Mounties near Kamloops, B.C., early Monday morning after police say he came out of a trailer holding both a child and a weapon.
-
Man charged in caught-on-camera assault of woman on Vancouver bus
A man has been charged in a shocking, unprovoked assault on a woman riding a Vancouver bus that was caught on camera back in June.
Montreal
-
Quebec launches another COVID-19 vaccination campaign for seniors
Quebec health authorities are launching another COVID-19 booster vaccination campaign on Monday, targeting people living in CHSLDs and private seniors' residences (RPAs). The recommended interval between baseline vaccination and a first booster dose is three months or more, while the suggested interval between each subsequent booster dose is five months or more.
-
Back-to-school season at Quebec colleges marked by shortage of teachers, support staff
With one week to go before the start of the new school year, the CSQ is concerned that some CEGEPs will be unable to offer certain services and even some courses due to a lack of staff.
-
A new 'fiscal pact' with Montreal tops Mayor Plante's Quebec election wish list
The next political party to form government in Quebec this fall needs to make a 'fiscal pact' with Montreal so that the metropolis can properly cope with an unprecedented level of homelessness, increasing gun violence, and to meet the city's green initiatives, Mayor Valerie Plante said Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
'Environmental emergency': Fear for B.C.'s endangered orcas after U.S. boat sinks in critical feeding spot
A fishing boat that sank with nearly 10,000 litres of fuel on board near the Canada-U.S. marine border went down in one of the worst possible places for endangered orcas, an ocean pollutants expert says. Peter Ross, a senior scientist with Raincoast Conservation Foundation, said the vessel sank in an important feeding area for endangered southern resident killer whales.
-
Family of murdered Vancouver Island man suing prison officials over inmates' escape
The daughters of a 60-year-old Vancouver Island man who was found dead in his home in 2019 are suing the Correctional Service of Canada, claiming negligent prison officials allowed two men to escape from a minimum-security penitentiary and murder their father.
-
Steven Bacon pleads guilty to 2017 killing of Nanaimo teen
The man accused of killing Nanaimo, B.C., teenager Makayla Chang in 2017 has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Steven Bacon entered the guilty plea in a Nanaimo, B.C., courtroom Monday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
N.S. reports increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations for month of July, decrease in deaths
Nova Scotia is reporting a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for the month of July, while the number of deaths decreased compared to previous months.
-
Saint John Police investigate possible link between missing person and human remains
Rocca said an examination of dental records was being conducted Monday afternoon in hopes of identification.
-
One dead after vehicle crashes, catches fire in Dartmouth: police
A person has died after police say a vehicle crashed and caught fire in Dartmouth Monday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News
Lisa LaFlamme is leaving CTV News. The network announced today that the Chief Anchor and Senior Editor is departing after more than 30 years with the company.
-
Recycling brings North Bay record profits
Recycling not only benefits the earth, but record prices of certain recyclable products are generating some extra cash for the City of North Bay.
-
Long-time downtown Sudbury businessman running for mayor
A 72-year-old downtown Sudbury businessman has entered the pool of candidates running for mayor in the City of Greater Sudbury, bringing the number of contenders to nine.
Kitchener
-
-
Parents call for transparency following WRDSB hack that saw student data accessed
Some parents are calling for the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) to disclose more details about a data hack that saw what the board describes as “certain” student information accessed.
-
64 animals dead following barn fire in Mapleton Township
Dozens of animals have been killed in a barn fire in the Township of Mapleton, with officials saying 60 cows and four horses are dead.