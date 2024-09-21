Sask. RCMP respond to serious collision on Highway 16 near Wynyard

Wynyard RCMP responded to a serious collision on Highway 16 just north of Dafoe, Sask. on Friday night.

Officers were called to the area around 10:15 p.m., and drivers were told to expect delays.

According to RCMP, the investigation is in its preliminary stages and don’t have further details to share.

Dafoe, Sask. is located about 151 kilometres north of Regina.